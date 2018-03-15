Police destroy “ganja” fields at Ebini, Berbice River

As Police continue eradication exercises aimed at weeding out drugs from the root a team of officers on Tuesday destroyed several fields of marijuana plants at Ebini on the Berbice River .

Six fields totaling 30 acres, four camps , 600,000 plants ranging from four to five inches in height with an estimated weight 300,000 Kg and 200,000 kg processed cannabis weere destroyed.

Additionally, during the exercise two shotguns were recovered ;a Stevens 16 gauge single barrel and a Stevens 20 gauge double barrel along with forty 12 -gauge and fifteen 16 -gauge cartridges.

No arrest have since been made as investigation continues.