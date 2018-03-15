Police Constable found with colleague’s stolen motorcycle

-bike fitted with false number plates

A junior police officer has found himself on the other side of the law after he was found in possession of a motorcycle which was stolen from a detective last July.

According to the police , an intelligence-led operation by ranks of the force resulted in the detention of the 21-year old junior officer around 0930hrs on Wednesday after he was found in possession of the stolen motor cycle.

Police said the Constable who resides at Friendship, East Bank Demerara and who is stationed in ‘A’ Division claimed ownership of the motor cycle of which he has no documentation for; same was found fitted with a pair of false registration plates.

The engine and chassis numbers of the motor cycle corresponded with that of a registration produced by the Detective Constable who is also stationed in ‘A’ Division and who alleged that his motor cycle CH 8132 was stolen from his yard in July, 2017 at Dennis Street, Campbellville.

According to the police , a case file is being prepared and forwarded for legal advice.