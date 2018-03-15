Municipal elections at Mabaruma ends in another stalemate

Councillors at the Mabaruma Town Council today failed to elect a Mayor or Deputy Mayor at the municipal elections following a second round of voting.

Town Clerk Barry Ward told the Guyana Chronicle from the North West District town that the council arrived at a tie on Monday last when the 12-member body met.

The Councillors met again on Thursday morning , however , the result was similar.

Ward said that as protocol he will inform the Minister of Communities , Ronald Bulkan of the outcome and a decision will be made by the subject minister.

Mabaruma was commissioned as a new town following the March 18 , 2016 Local Government Elections , but a split in the number of councillors who were elected to serve on the 12-member body has created some bottlenecks.

This led to a division on the council in selecting a Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Henry Smith was elected to serve as the town’s mayor; however,his position remained on paper, since the decision was challenged in the courts by the Opposition PPP/C.