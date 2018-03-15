Elderly woman homeless following another Berbice fire

By -
0
138

One day after a fire left a family homeless in the Ancient County , a 73- year old woman is is now counting her losses after her home was completely gutted at Lot 633,Number One Village, East Berbice Corentyne.

Noorbee Khan called “ Aunty Data”, said she was awaken around 11300hrs on Thursday morning by neighbors loud calls of “fire.”

A distraught Noorbee Khan following the fire.

The fire quickly spread through the woman’s home and according to information, smoke was first observed at a bedroom in the upper flat of the two-story building.

Neighbors formed a bucket brigade but were unable to contain the blaze. Efforts were then placed in protecting neighboring house from the inferno.

A fire tender from the  Albion sugar estate responded promptly followed by another from the Guyana Fire Service but the firemen could not save Khan’s home.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR