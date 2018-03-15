Elderly woman homeless following another Berbice fire

One day after a fire left a family homeless in the Ancient County , a 73- year old woman is is now counting her losses after her home was completely gutted at Lot 633,Number One Village, East Berbice Corentyne.

Noorbee Khan called “ Aunty Data”, said she was awaken around 11300hrs on Thursday morning by neighbors loud calls of “fire.”

The fire quickly spread through the woman’s home and according to information, smoke was first observed at a bedroom in the upper flat of the two-story building.

Neighbors formed a bucket brigade but were unable to contain the blaze. Efforts were then placed in protecting neighboring house from the inferno.

A fire tender from the Albion sugar estate responded promptly followed by another from the Guyana Fire Service but the firemen could not save Khan’s home.