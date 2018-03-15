Chase-Green re-elected Mayor , Akeem Peter new Deputy Mayor

Patricia Chase-Green has been re-elected Mayor of the city of Georgetown following municipal elections on Thursday afternoon.

Councillor Akeem Peter has been elected Deputy Mayor. Peter , who became the youngest councilman to serve the city at age 23 back in 2016 , told the Guyana Chronicle that while he was happy at being elected to his new post , the position is one which “comes with a lot of controversy.”

The APNU Councillor said City Hall has caught itself in a place where it is “not favourable”, but according to him it is one of the things for the first half of the year which the council will be working assiduously to correct.