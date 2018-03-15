Buzzing This Weekend

IT’S THE weekend and we all want to have some fun after a long week of work! So here are some events that you can start off the weekend with rather than be cooped up at home.

Today

Night Life Entertainment “TOTAL DISORDER” will go down inside the fabulous District Ultra Lounge located in the Giftland Mall Strip. Hit after Soca hit- past and present – will be played by the very best in the game: DJ Linx, Dj Golden Chyld and Selector Mahendra.

Ladies absolutely FREE before 21:30hrs (be early)

General Admission $2,000

For an after-work hang with friends, you can head down to Cheto’s Hot Spot and Pool Bar where you get to enjoy five Banks Beers for $1,000. Enjoy a wide variety of games, cutters while jamming to the best DJ mixes all night.

Tomorrow

Massy Stores is giving back in a HUGE way at this year’s Customer Appreciation Day! Head down to Massy Stores, Providence for a day filled with savings and fun for everyone!

Enjoy Face-painting, trampolines and cotton candy for the kids! Get great tips from our on-site makeup artist while jamming to great tunes by our DJ. PLUS there will be FREE glucose and blood testing!

You can also win awesome prizes by singing our Massy Jingle in store!!

It’s a day of free sampling, special discounts and giveaways – all day long!!

So MAKE SURE you mark your calendars for Massy Stores Customer Appreciation Day.

It’s the Barbeque lime and dance called “Split in the middle”. Five Stag Beers for $1,000 and music by Evolution System. This will be going down at the Diamond Third Bridge. Don’t miss it!

Sunday

After a hang out on the seawall, you can head down to one of the most popular Night Clubs, Blue Iguana –where entertainment is at its best. Music by popular DJ Magnum.

For a thrilling and enjoyable night, you can head down to City Vibes Night club, where there is music to keep you on your feet.