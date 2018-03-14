Teams react favourably to OSCL’s introduction of white balls

– Albert Ramcharran returns as president

By Frederick Halley

TORONTO, Canada — Players attached to the Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) have reacted favourably to a decision by the governing body to introduce white balls when the 2018 season kicks off in May.

Unlike in 2015 when white balls were used in the Caribbean Sensation-sponsored 10-over tournament, they will be used in all three formats (20-over, 15-over and 10-over) this time around.

At last Sunday’s annual general meeting, held at Number 42 Police Division, Scarborough here, it was also decided that the OSCL will make every effort to accommodate a few teams who are not in favour of the change and a final decision will be made shortly. The proposal is for them to continue playing with the supreme balls.

OSCL vice-president Terry Mathura debunked fears by some members that the playing conditions weren’t suitable for white balls, pointing out that they are comparable and are even better than those in Guyana, Orlando, Florida and New York where the balls are used exclusively.

Prior to the election of office-bearers for the new two-year period, outgoing president Albert Ramcharran described 2017 as the most challenging in the 23-year history of the OSCL. He, however, pointed out that through the cooperation of his hardworking executives, the league was able to overcome the several obstacles faced and once again complete a very successful season.

According to Ramcharran, the OSCL intends to implement a more rigid policy in the cancellation of matches since some teams have been abusing the privilege and it is an area of grave concern.

He disclosed that the league had received feedbacks where teams deliberately abused the privilege, some even claimed that their close relatives had passed away when it was not so.

Ramcharran also highlighted the OSCL’s participation in the 2017 Guyana Softball Cup after several years’ absence and extended kudos to Wakenaam captain Ravin Babulall who led the side and played a major role in getting the squad together.

The longstanding founder member of the OSCL once again lamented the gross indiscipline on the part of a few, who, he said, are bent on destroying what the league has striven to establish over the years but still felt the discipline overall was quite good.

Ramcharran reminded members about the zero tolerance policy of the City of Toronto regarding the consumption of alcohol on any permitted facilities without prior approval from the City and that any violation of this policy will result in the immediate cancellation of the league’s permits.

The City of Toronto is also calling on all park users do their part to keep parks clean and beautiful. To this end, they are advising that group members ensure parklands are maintained and left clean. In view of this, Ramcharran pleaded with players to adhere to the rules as established by the city since the league stands to lose permits for grounds.

The OSCL president also took the opportunity to congratulate the winning and runner-up teams and all the other participating teams across all formats in the league.

The several sponsors, including Harri Sukhu, Norman Sue Bakery and Home Trust also came in for much praise from the president who said he was looking forward to their continued support.

Meanwhile, Ramcharran, who disclosed at the OSCL’s presentation, dinner and dance last October that he wasn’t seeking re-election, had a change of heart and was re-elected to serve as president for the next two years.

Also re-elected were secretary/Public Relations Officer Frederick Halley, treasurer Kim Sue, coordinator Vish Jadunauth and registrar/statistician Patrick Prashad. The posts of vice-president (Terry Mathura), assistant secretary/treasurer (Bobby Ramlagan) and assistant registrar/statistician (Ranjan Persaud) were not up for grabs since all positions are for a two-year period.

The disciplinary committee comprises Dhanraj Patram, Krishna Persaud, Triveni Singh, Natasha Ramadar and Nandalall Bodo.