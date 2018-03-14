Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce begins ‘greatest comeback’ in June

THREE-time World and twice Olympic 100-metre champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is expected to return to the track during the summer to begin what she has described as the greatest comeback ever.

The 2016 Olympic bronze medallist missed the 2016/2017 season to have her son Zyon and to recover from a nagging toe injury that played a part in her failure to become the first woman in history to win three consecutive Olympic 100-metre titles.

After more than a year out, the 31-year-old Fraser-Pryce announced in February that she intends to have the greatest comeback ever while speaking at the Howard Aris Memorial Lecture.

Yesterday, her manager Bruce James revealed that comeback begins in a few months.

“Shelly-Ann is training to compete this year. She is expected to take to the track by early June this year. So she is training and will be training right through the Commonwealth Games,” he said. “Her aim is to be ready by the end of May, early June to start her official competition.”

According to James, the three-time 100-metre World Champion will not be easing her way back into competition at the local or regional level. She is planning to go up against the best early.

“Her goal is to be as ready as ever to take on the world,” he said, alluding to her statement in February about her planned comeback. “If you are a 10.70-runner in the 100m, double Olympic champion, quadruple World Champion and you are going to make a big comeback I wonder what that comeback will be!

“She is training hard and she is pushing to be back on top in track and field again.” (Sportsmax)