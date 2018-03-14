Security guards collected but did not deposit

By: Tamara Tucker

– Court hears of missing $1M in tamper-proof bags

THREE guards from a top security company appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on a charge of simple larceny.

Clarence Patterson, 50; Shawn Good luck, 44; and Cosmo Chichester, 48, were jointly charged and they all pleaded not guilty.

It is alleged that on November 13, 2017, at Charlotte and Oronoque Street, Georgetown, they stole two Republic Bank tamper proof money bags containing $1M cash, along with $2.2M in cheques–property of Marics and Company Limited.

The court heard that the three men were employed by Massy Security as ‘Cash in Transit Officers’ responsible for collecting daily sales from various businesses to deposit in the Bank.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne told the court that on the day in question, the security officers collected the money bags with the cash inside to be deposited at Republic Bank.

However, the company later discovered that the money was not deposited and reported the matter to the police.

With no objections raised by the prosecutor, the men were granted bail by Magistrate Judy Latchman in the sum of $200,000 each and the matter was adjourned to April 25, 2018.