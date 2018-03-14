New York murder suspect nabbed at Liliendaal

–make-up artist arrested for harbouring fugitive

Fugitive Troy Anthony Thomas of South Ozone Park, Queens, New York, who was wanted for questioning in the United States for murder, was nabbed by police during an operation at Liliendaal on the East Coast of Demerara on Wednesday morning.

According to the police , an intelligence operation which commenced since January 31, 2018, has resulted in the apprehension of Thomas who fled the United States after an arrest warrant was issued for him.

Around 02:00hrs on Wednesday morning Thomas of 32nd Street, South Ozone Park, Queens, New York was arrested by the police. The man allegedly murdered Keith Frank on December 11, 2011.

Police noted that local m ake-up artiste and social media personality Lolita Callendar called “Lola” of East Ruimveldt was also arrested in connection with harbouring the fugitive.