New rice variety piques farmers’ interest

RICE farmers in Berbice and across the country are excited about the prospects of a new variety of rice that can see them reaping almost double what they are currently getting per acre.

The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) through their research and development arm, is presently testing what is referred to as a candidate variety across the country in two-six-acre plots to get feedback from farmers about the feasibility, as well as its ability to withstand pests and climatic conditions under which rice is grown in Guyana.

So far, farmers have been giving nothing but good reviews and their main concern at a field day on Tuesday last, when GRDB introduced the variety to a few more farmers in Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder, was how soon they could get some to cultivate in their fields.

According to the farmers, they usually consider 25 bags of paddy per acre as good, with 30 being considered excellent. The candidate variety according to the GRDB can give as much as 55 bags per acre. Explaining this, Dr Mahindra Persaud stated that the most common variety in use, such as the GRDB 10, produces about 150 grains per panicle, but the results from the candidate variety have been giving an average of 250- 300 grains per panicle, which translates to over 40 bags per acre.

Persaud continued that unlike varieties of the past that produce good yields, but the plants fall due to its inability to withstand its weight (lodging/falling) this variety has less than 5% lodging as compared to 30-40% of the more popular varieties. “It has a very strong plant life. It is tested in all parts of Guyana and we have not had any issue with it. The likelihood of this going forward obviously depends on the farmers’ reaction, so for that purpose we are here to hear their views so we can compile and find a way forward if we are going to recommend for further use.”

The farmers who tried the variety explained to this publication that the plant is indeed strong and so far, they have no major issues and would love to have the GRDB make it official, so it can be available in larger quantities.