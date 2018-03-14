Ministry of Education rolls out National Relay Festival

THE stage is being set for the successful hosting of the 3rd annual Ministry of Education/Allied Arts National Schools Relay Festival 2018.

A committee, headed by Nicholas Fraser, coordinator of Physical Education, yesterday held a meeting ahead of the two-day mega event, which is scheduled to take place at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

A date for the event was not stated by the Ministry, though it is projected to be held within the first quarter of 2018.

The event, according to the Ministry of Education, is being hosted in collaboration with the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), with an objective to afford secondary and tertiary institutions a chance to showcase their skills at the 52-event track and field meet.

“The event will see participation from seasoned athletes as well as provide a platform for the discovery of others who may well further put Guyana on the international circuit, with the expectations of stars being born and records being broken,” Fraser said.

“Invitations have been issued to all Regional Education offices, inviting them to field the best athletes from secondary schools, and higher education institutions and we are awaiting responses by March 21, 2018,” Fraser noted.

“This is the third year since the commencement of the festival which was launched as part of the Ministry of Education Golden Jubilee activities in May 2016.”

Already, Fraser and his team have commenced engaging prospective sponsors. However, according to a release, the Education Department is still hopeful that other sponsors will get on board to ensure that their brand is a part of history, as they support the development of the nation’s budding athletes, some of whom have gone on to represent Guyana at regional meets.

The meet director is Aubrey Hutson, president of the AAG, who assured that his association is fully on board because the event provides another platform at the schools level for Guyana to produce, prepare and also build on the local pool of athletes for local, regional and international engagements.

The committee members are Fraser – Chairman, Regina Torrington – Secretary, Lorraine Barker-King – Finance and Hospitality coordinator, Hutson – Meet Director, Tandika Caldeira – Officials and Volunteers coordinator, Trevor Williams – Venue coordinator and Mondale Smith -Marketing coordinator.