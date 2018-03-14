Ministry addressing dust problem at Canal No.1

Dear Editor,

REFERENCE is made to a letter published in the March 12, 2018 editions of Stabroek News and Kaieteur News, under the headlines, “Canal No 1 project causing thick dust” and “Why was it not possible to find a better way to undertake this project? Was no other option available?”, respectively.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure wishes to first apologise to the writer of the letter, Mr. Hubert Roberts, and the other residents who have been affected. Residents brought to our attention the issue of dust pollution and since then the Ministry has been working stridently to ensure that the situation is mitigated.

As Mr. Roberts noted, we have taken steps, such as constant wetting of the roadway, to reduce the amount of dust. We will continue to undertake measures that will lend to the improved comfort of the community.

The residents are further assured that the situation will soon be resolved as the project moves into its paving phase this week.

Regards,

Desilon Daniels

Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Public Infrastructure