Matthews, Taylor hit half-centuries but Windies slip to defeat

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (CMC) – Teenage opener Hayley Matthews and captain Stafanie Taylor stroked half-centuries but West Indies Women lost momentum late in their run chase and slipped to an eight-run defeat in the opening Twenty20 International here yesterday.

In pursuit of a competitive 168 at Bay Oval, Windies Women came up short at 159 for six off their 20 overs, despite an attacking 53 from Matthews and an unbeaten 51 from Taylor.

The Caribbean started the final over requiring 13 runs for victory but experienced seamer Sophie Devine, who ended with two for 27, kept Akeira Peters scoreless from the first three deliveries before conceding just four runs from the over.

Sent in, the White Ferns had earlier posted 167 for six off their allotted overs, with wicketkeeper/batsman Katey Martin top-scoring with a fluent 54, captain Suzie Bates getting 49 and Amy Sattherhwaite, 36.

Devine perished early in the second over, top-edging speedster Shamilia Connell to mid-on, for six, with 15 runs on the board but Martin and Bates combined in a 76-run, second-wicket stand to bolster the innings.

Bates struck seven fours and a six in a 38-ball knock.

When Bates top-edged a sweep at leg-spinner Afy Fletcher and was taken at short fine leg in the 12th over, Satterhwaite joined Martin to put on a further 52 for the third and frustrate the Windies bowlers.

Satterthwaite smashed six fours off just 19 balls before top-edging a heave at medium pacer Deandra Dottin (2-27) to be caught by wicketkeeper Merissa Aguilleira running around to silly mid-on.

Martin followed in the 18th over, holing out to deep backward square off off-spinner Anisa Mohammed.

In reply, the Windies took command of the contest through the aggressive Matthews, who stroked 10 fours in an exciting 31-ball half-century.

She posted 42 off 35 deliveries for the first wicket with Aguilleira who struggled with just five off 14 balls.

West Indies were rollicking along at seven runs per over when Aguilleira missed a slog at Devine and had her stumps shattered.

Matthews raised her half-century off 28 balls in the eighth over when she swung a Hannah Rowe full toss to the square leg boundary but she then fell in the next over from off-spinner Leigh Kasperek, stumped after missing a charge.

On 60 for two at that stage, Windies Women suffered slide where three wickets tumbled for 37 runs before Taylor and Kyshona Knight (19) revived their side’s hopes in a 56-run fifth-wicket stand, off just 32 deliveries.

Taylor was excellent once again in gathering her third half-century of the tour, facing 31 and belting three fours and sixes.

The game, however, remained in the balance with 22 required from the last two overs but Knight’s dismissal in the penultimate over – caught by Satterhwaite running in from long-off off Kasperek – shifted the advantage to New Zealand.

Windies Women play their second match at the same venue tomorrow.