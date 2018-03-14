Khan confident in Amazon Warriors’ unit

– says elimination of mistakes at crucial moments vital for team’s success

FROM its inception in 2013, the Guyana Amazon Warriors have been the most consistent team in the history of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), reaching the final on three occasions but failing to win the title.

This year, for the sixth edition of the tournament, the local franchise has decided upon a squad composed of experience and lots of youth – a squad who, Team Operations manager Omar Khan feels, will land the local franchise their first title.

Khan, speaking to media operatives yesterday when local newcomers Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd and Akshaya Persaud signed their respective contracts, indicated that his unit opted for a more balanced team as compared to last year’s.

The former West Indies team manager also revealed that based on the schedule, the Warriors have opted for more local players.

“At the end of the day we tried our best to look at the best composition in terms of a balance and what is required for the conditions, since this year we have five preliminary games at home, in addition to the semi-finals, so looking at the schedule … obviously we will want to pick a team that can use the home conditions the best, so that’s why we thought we will give the opportunity to the local players, who we feel know the conditions the best and will captilise on situations,” Khan stated.

He added, “In addition to that, we want to have that mix of international players who will bring their expertise to the locals, and at the same time we hope that they (local players) will learn as much as possible.”

At the start of the draft which took place on March 1 at Gfinity eSports Arena in London, the Amazon Warriors immediately retained Pakistan’s left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir who has been the spearhead of the attack for two consecutive years.

The Warriors have also retained their best batsman last season – Chadwick Walton, while all-rounder Shoaib Malik, batsman Cameron Delport, leg-spinner Imran Tahir and ICC Americas player Saurabh Netravalkar are the new international faces for the Warriors this year.

All-rounder Rayad Emrit, Luke Ronchi, Jason Mohammed, Gajanand Singh, Veerasammy Permaul, Keemo Paul and Roshon Primus were retained, while Shimron Hetmyer and Devendra Bishoo returned after playing for the franchise in 2016.

The Trinidadian also believes the balanced nature of the squad will make the Warriors difficult to beat in the upcoming tournament, which runs from August 8 to September 16.

He, however, indicated that while the Warriors always have that winning formula, the elimination of mistakes at crucial moments is vital for their success in this edition of the tournament.

“In T20 cricket, the team that make the least mistakes always come out on top, so we have to eliminate the mistakes … we have to ensure we do the basics right all the time, be consistent with the bowling plans and work out situations. Once we can get that right we can win the tournament, since there is no question of the quality of players. It’s about going out and executing,” Khan pointed out.

According to Khan, the franchise management is currently looking at the appointment of head coach, assistant coach and captain.

Meanwhile, the local newcomers have all thanked the management of the local franchise for offering them the opportunity to be a part of the Biggest Party in Sport in the Caribbean. They are determined to make the opportunity count.