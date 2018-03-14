GFF/Pele Alumni Frank Watson U-15 League – EBFA

Timehri Panthers’ Pulsarran helmet-trick carries team to sixth win in seven matches

TIMEHRI Panthers bolted to their sixth win in seven matches with a helmet-trick from Ishmael Pulsarran, giving them a huge 12-1 win over Diamond United and second place in the points standings, as action in the East Bank Football Association leg of the GFF/Pele Alumni Frank Watson U-15 Intra Association League continued on Sunday at the Timehri Red ground.

Grove Hi Tech claimed their fifth win in nine matches with a 1-0 triumph over Soesdyke Falcons thanks to their captain Devon Padmore’s 22nd minute effort. The win took Grove to 18 points, the same as Timehri with the latter enjoying a better goal average. Agricola Red Triangle who did not play last weekend are still in the lead by a single point.

Pulsarran rocked the net in the 21st, 31st, 42nd and 50th minute, taking his tally of goals in the league to nine. He was well supported by Neron Barrow who tucked in a hat-trick in the 34th, 37th and 49th minutes. Prince Forde accounted for a brace (6th, 25th) with one each off the boot of Patrick Paul (47th), Antone Denny (53rd) and Tywell Lovell in the 54th minute.

Diamond United’s consolation goal was scored in the 35th minute by Shaquan Braithwaite.

Mocha Champs recorded the other win on Sunday, 2-0 over Friendship All Stars. Yohance Porter in the 33rd minute and Jermaine Harry in the 50th minute were the players on target for Mocha Champs.

Kuru Kururu Warriors, after taking the lead against Diamond Upsetters, had to fight their way back in order to enjoy an equal share of the points. The Warriors had opened proceedings thanks to a John Fredericks’ 12th minute goal.

However, that advantage was matched by Diamond Upsetters’ Jamal Thomas in the 27th minute and the first half ended 1-1. It was Upsetters who took the lead for the first time in the match on 43 minutes through Isaiah Hendricks.

Upsetters held on to that lead until the 57th minute when the Warriors restored the balance with a Colin Charles goal, the match ending 2-2.

Meanwhile, four matches were contested on Saturday at the same venue. Kuru Kururu Warriors hammered Diamond United 6-0, Timehri Panthers defeated Diamond Upsetters 3-0, Swan needled Soesdyke Falcons with Herstelling Raiders and Samatta Point/Kaneville battling to a 2-2 draw.

Matches continue this Saturday and Sunday.

Latest Points Standings

Team P W L D F A GD Points

Agricola 7 6 0 1 22 3 +19 19

Timehri Panthers 7 6 1 0 31 3 +28 18

Grove Hi Tech 9 5 1 3 12 11 +1 18

Kuru Kururu 8 5 2 1 16 9 +7 16

Swan 7 4 3 0 20 7 +13 12

Mocha Champs 7 3 2 2 9 5 +4 11

Diamond Upsetters 9 3 4 2 7 12 -5 11

Herstelling Raiders 8 3 4 1 24 15 +9 10

Samatta Point/KV 7 2 3 2 9 16 -7 8

Friendship All Stars 8 2 6 0 6 16 -10 6

Soesdyke Falcons 9 1 7 1 10 21 -11 3

Diamond United 6 0 6 0 2 51 -49 0