Essequibo labourer gets 20 years for killing pensioner

–by Indrawattie Natram

TWENTY-six year old Talesh Chattergoon of Paradise Village on the Essequibo Coast was on Tuesday sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for manslaughter.

Chattergoon was on trial for the May 2015 murder of 71 -year old Richard Ivan Etwaroo. Etwaroo was discovered dead between May 6-7, 2015 at the Paradise sea dam.

The man was sentenced on Tuesday by Judge Sandra Kurtzious at the Suddie High Court on after the jury returned with a guilty verdict following hours of deliberation.

The matter was first heard at the Georgetown Magistrate Court where Chattergoon was not required to plead to the indictable charge of murder.

A trial was then conducted into the matter in Essequibo before Magistrate Sunil Scarce and it was recommended that the matter to be tried in the High Court.

Six witnesses testified into the matter including two police ranks , government pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh and three civilians.