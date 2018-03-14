Belle West pensioner murdered

A 68-year old pensioner was discovered with her throat slit at her Belle West , West Bank Demerara home on Wednesday morning.

The woman , Ursilla Padarat , lived alone at her home where a contractor was preparing to undertaking works. Reports are that the contractor made the discovery on Wednesday morning when he turned up at the woman’s home to starting working on the woman’s home.

A relative also disclosed that the woman received $123,000 from her grandson on Tuesday to pay for the works to be undertaken at her home. It was noted that the contractor visited the woman’s home on Tuesday night to deliver an estimate.

Relatives noted too that the woman had an argument with a “junkie” on Tuesday and in the process the man reportedly threatened the elderly woman. “I will deal with you later,” the suspect reportedly told the woman during the argument.

Police have arrested one person as an investigation into the matter continues.