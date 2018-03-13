Wounding follows attempted murder charges

FORMER murder accused, Leon Duncan, was on Monday charged for wounding two security officers attached to the “704 Sports Bar” during a party in the company’s parking lot on Mashramani morning.

Duncan, who operates a car wash service in front of his Festival City home, appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman charged with two separate matters.

The first charge alleged that on February 23 at Lamaha Street, Georgetown, Duncan unlawfully and maliciously wounded Kenrick Maynard.

The second charge read that on the same day and location, Duncan wounded Jeremy Adams.

Duncan denied both charges while his attorney, Mark Waldron, during a bail application, told the court that his client was wrongly charged. He said it was a case of mistaken identity.

Police Prosecutor Arwin Moore objected to bail being granted to Duncan based on the seriousness of the charge.

The prosecutor said “704” employees were providing security at the “Sun Rise Fete” held on the eastern side of the parking lot on Lamaha and Albert Streets, Georgetown.

A fight was observed several feet away from the bar and the security men approached the scene in an attempt to pacify the situation, when one of the persons fighting picked up a beer bottle and lashed the two security officer to their faces.

The Magistrate released Duncan on $80,000 bail on each charge and adjourned the matter until March 26.

Duncan is currently on bail before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore for attempted murder. In 2017, Duncan was charged with attempted murder and discharging a loaded firearm with intent, in relation to two shooting incidents at the Rio Night Club and the Privilege Night Club.