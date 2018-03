TWO teenagers from Riverstown Village on the Essequibo Coast were on Monday granted bail on a charge of stealing a motorcycle.

Lochan Roopram (18) and Rayan Brijohan (17) both made their first appearance into the matter before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Charity Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged that on March 7, they stole a motor cycle valued $270,000 from Mohamed Wahab. The teenagers pleaded not guilty to the charge and were granted $75,000 bail each. The case will be called again on April 3.