Burnt teen arrives in US for skin grafting surgery

-Shri Devi Mandir Global to the rescue

By Indrawattie Natram

THE Shri Devi Mandir Global Humanitarian Foundation Inc. located in the United States of America has come on board to assist the teenager from Charity, Essequibo Coast, who was severely burnt by her ex-boyfriend due to jealousy.

According to President of the Humanitarian Foundation, Pandit Tillackharry Seerattan, the foundation members saw the teen’s story and came onboard to assist and give her a truly transformational life.

Pandit Seerattan said that the teenager along with her mother, Cheryln Benn, arrived safely in New York on March 11, and will be going to Texas at the Shnider Hospital for her first surgery. The first one she will undergo is called the ‘Skin Grafting” and it will take close to four to six weeks. The president of the organisation said that they will be taking full responsibility in sponsoring her entire expenses including housing, meals, travelling and any medical cost throughout her treatment in Texas.

Susan Culpepper who arrived with her mother,Cheryln, is currently staying in Jamaica New York with Pandit Seerattan. According to the President, it was challenging to get Culpepper to the USA. However with the help of associate organisations such as SHEA foundation it was made possible. He related that the teenager did not have a passport or a visa but Lori Narine of the SHEA foundation volunteered and got all the documentations.

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, also assisted in the process ensuring that the teenager acquired her passport as well as her medical visa.

Pandit Seerattan further explained that the teenager will have to spend about four to six weeks in USA and then she would return to Guyana to continue her treatment at the Burns Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital. In a year’s time, she will again revisit Texas where she will undergo her second surgery.

This is the second person who was severely burnt that the Shri Devi Mandir Global Humanitarian Foundation Inc. has assisted. Members say that one of the global duties of the organisation is to provide aid to the sick and needy.

Susan Culpepper was severely burnt by her ex-boyfriend on February 3, at Charity Village on the Essequibo Coast. She was visiting her boyfriend when her ex lit them alight. She suffered severe burns about her body.

Kyle Goddette who is the main suspect was granted bail and is currently walking free while the teenager is seeking medical attention.