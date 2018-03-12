Two killed in Houston crash

TWO young people including an Immigration officer attached to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), died tragically in a motorcycle crash on the Houston carriageway, East Bank Demerara on Saturday night.

Police in a press release identified the two persons killed in the accident as Stanley Junior King, 24, of Lot 116 Section ‘M’ Campbellville, Georgetown and Mauava Chase, 25, Lot 187 Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

The Guyana Chronicle was informed that the two were earlier on Saturday at a pool party where Chase saw King and befriended him. They spoke for some time at the event and then subsequently left together.

King, who was riding a super bike, reportedly lost control along the southern section of the Houston carriageway and crashed into the median.

The accident occurred sometime around 21:45hrs on the night in question and Chase nor King was wearing safety helmets at the time of the crash, police say.

King reportedly sold a motorcar recently to purchase the CBR motorcycle even though he was encouraged by family members and close friends not to do so.

Chase was attached to the Central Immigration and Passport Office of the GPF.

Reports indicate that the impact of the crash flung the pillon rider several feet in the air while King skidded several meters on the motorcycle before it came to a halt. Both received severe injuries and died before they could have received medical attention.

The bodies are at the morgue at the Georgetown Public Hospital and a post-mortem is expected to be performed today (Monday).