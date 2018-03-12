Osaka ends Vickery’s amazing run at Indian Wells

SACHIA Vickery’s amazing run at the Indian Wells came to an end when she went down in straight sets to Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday evening.

The Indian Wells is considered as tennis’ fifth ‘Grand Slam’ because of its magnitude and Vickery bowed out in the third round but not before producing the most exciting match and biggest upset of the tournament with her come-from-behind win against world #3 and defending Wimbledon champion Garbiñe Muguruza in the second round.

Against the 20-year-old Osaka who is currently ranked 44 in the world, Vickery opened by winning the first point of the match, but then things went downhill, as some suggested that she might still be feeling the effects of her gruesome match with Muguruza, which truly stretched her to the limit.

Vickery, 22, told reporters after the game that though she wanted to win the first meeting with Osaka, she’s overwhelmed for the support she has received from fans since making the main draw.

Up next for the World 100 player is the Miami Open, which is a Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Premier Mandatory tournament.