Man killed in Buxton over old grievance

LEON Delph, 34, a father of one of Quamina Street, Georgetown, was on Sunday killed in Buxton reportedly over an old grievance, but not before inflicting several stab wounds on his assailant, Junior Allen, who is on the run.

The two men met face-to-face after seven years and a scuffle ensued on the Buxton Railway Line during a J’ouvert party in observance of Mashramani.

The Guyana Chronicle has learnt that the men had a misunderstanding in 2011, and Allen was cuffed to the face by Delph, rendering him unconscious. That incident took place at Wellington and Regent Streets on Old Year’s Night of that year.

It was reported that when Allen was revived, he went on his knees and vowed to terminate Delph, no matter how long it takes.

On Sunday, Delph and his friend went to Buxton for the J’ouvert party when he was spotted by Allen who approached him.

According to reports, Allen walked up to Delph, touched him on the shoulder and asked if he remembered him; and before Delph could have responded, Allen whipped out a broken bottle and slashed his (Delph’s) throat.

The assailant on committing the act, made a dash from the scene, but Delph tied his jersey around his neck and raced behind Allen, eventually catching up and inflicting on him several stabs with a broken bottle before falling to the ground.

A close relative of Delph said she was at work when she received information about the tragedy and rushed to the hospital, where she saw Delph lying on a stretcher and bleeding heavily.

Moments later, the relative related, Delph passed away as doctors were trying to save his life.

The woman related that Delph on numerous occasions was warned by his family and close friends not to go into Buxton, because there might be trouble, and it was an advice he heeded until Sunday.

The police have launched a manhunt for Allen, as they continue their investigation into the incident.