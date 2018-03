Police ranks , acting on information received , arrested a 27-year old Mahaica resident who allegedly had a gun in his possession at Bamboo Landing , Barama in the North West District on Sunday.

According to the police , ranks went to a shop in the area around 17:30hrs on Sunday and arrested the man who had an unlicensed .38 revolver without ammunition in a haversack.

The man is being processed for court.