Mahadeo, Adonis cop Kares Fitness games titles

THEY came, they saw and they overcame. Dillon Mahadeo and Delice Adonis were the male and female athletes left standing after Sunday’s Kares Engineering Fitness games at the National Park.

Mahadeo ran till the very end, half a sled push away from completing the final stage but still more than any other of his male counterparts.

Defending his title for a third successive time, Mahadeo posted a perfect 500 points at the end of the day ahead of Timothy McAndrew (408) of Elite Systems Gym, Junior Cornette (401) of the Guyana Defence Force, Raveendath Bajnath (395) of Suriname and Anis Ade Thomas with 377 points.

On the distaff end, CrossFit 592’s Delice Adonis and defending champion Semonica Duke of Genesis Fitness/CrossFit 592 were tied with 480 points with the former advancing due to the tie-breaker.

Duke won the first and second events, 100 Double Unders, 25 Deadlifts 185lb, 400m Run) and 21 Toes to Bar, 50 Walls Balls 14lb, 13 Toes-To-Bar, 40 Box Jumps 20-inch, 8 Toes To Bar, 30 Kb Swings 35 lb, 5 Toes To Bar, 20 Pullups, 3 Toes To Bar, 10.

Adonis snapped up the third stage which featured 24 Wall Burpees, 100m Atlas Stone Carry, 12 Wall Burpees, 100m Stone Carry and the fifth stage which featured a 750m Row, 3 Rope Climbs, 1 Sled Push, 1 Rope Climb, 1 Sled Push in a time of 15 minutes.

Robbie Singh of Pulse Entertainment won the male celebrity challenge while ‘The Remix Chick’ Macaela Cameron represented the ladies.