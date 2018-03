The motionless body of a Wismar Housing Scheme shopkeeper was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head on Monday evening.

Dead is Romel Gomes called “Eddie” of Lot 53, Wismar Housing Scheme. Reports are that around 1800hrs the man was found in a wounded state by a neighbour who later took him to the hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Linden Hospital complex..

Gomes was said to have lived alone .Police are investigating the man’s death.