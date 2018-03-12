GDF take the lead, New Amsterdam United pick up first win

THE Guyana Defence Force (GDF) kept their unbeaten record intact, following their 2-0 win over rivals Victoria Kings, while New Amsterdam United not only scored for the first time this season, but secured the win over Milerock United, when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League continued at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground on Sunday.

In the night’s second match of the double-header, Victoria Kings and their supporters believed that the GDF team were the beneficiaries of unconvinced officiating by referee Sherwin Moore against their side.

However, Delroy Fraser (31st minute) and former Victoria Kings player Carlos Adams (90+ minute) netted for the ‘Army’ and handed them an important three points, which moved them to the top of the 10-team table with 13 points (four wins and a draw).

For the Victoria Kings, the defeat was their second in six games and with the result they occupy the third spot on the table with 12 points.

It was also seen as a ‘morale-boosting’ win for the GDF, as they prepare for their Group B action in the Second Tier of the 2018 FLOW CONCACAF Caribbean Club Championship, where they played alongside Grenada’s Hard Rock FC, Avenues United FC from St Vincent and the Grenadines and Real Rincon of the Netherlands Antilles.

Meanwhile, Jeremey Samuels and Jamaul Butts scored in the 59th and 75th minutes respectively to hand New Amsterdam United a ‘respect’ win over Milerock United.

Along with fellow Berbice side Cougars Football Club, New Amsterdam United were seen as the proverbial whipping boys of the league, since, prior to Sunday’s game, they had a ‘blank’ wins column.

Colric Beckles scored in the 79th minute for Milerock, who sank to their fourth loss in five outings. Milerock, the lone Linden side in the Elite League this season, achieved the win over bottom-of-the-table Cougars (1-0).