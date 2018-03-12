Decomposed body found in Tucber Park home 

THE partially decomposed body of Richard Blair, called “Chiney”, 62, was found in his Lot 14, Tucber Park, New Amsterdam home on Sunday.

According to information received, a neighbor, Raymond McDeo, 62, was alerted by a pungent stench emanating from Blair’s home and contacted the police.

The cops on checking found the partially decomposed body of Blair in the house.

Due to the state of decomposition, the lawmen were unable to determine whether the body bore any marks of violence.

Blair, who lived alone, was last seen alive on Thursday. His daughter Gia Blair, believes that her father may have fallen and hurt himself since he was imbibing with friends on Thursday.

A post-mortem is expected to be performed on Blair today.