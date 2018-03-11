Impacting the lives of women in Region Two

By Indrawattie Natram

FORMED with the intention of transforming the lives of women living in the Pomeroon- Supenaam Region, the Women of Substance Organisation located at Henrietta village has reached out to scores of women since its establishment on October 22, 2015, through a number of strategic and informed training sessions.

To date, a remarkable number of women have been trained in areas such as catering and floral arrangements, 35 of whom are currently enrolled at the Essequibo Technical Institute (ETI) earning a Diploma in Food Preparation. According to President and Founder of the non-profit organisation, Ciselyn Jonas, empowering a woman in today’s society is the best gift.

“When a woman is empowered she is able to capitalise on the knowledge, skills and self-confidence necessary to participate in the development process of not only herself and immediate surroundings, but also nationally as well,” Jonas said.

As such, the organisation has partnered with both Governmental and Non-Governmental organisations in providing the necessary training for women. Women have also become their own managers by establishing their own businesses and catering shops as ways of earning for themselves through programmes hosted by Women of Substance.

“We have reaped many successful stories since our establishment, many of the women can now do a floral arrangement and be paid for it; many of them have opened their own small business selling clothes; some have even opened their own restaurants. This was made possible through the training and advice we provided to them” Jonas said.

TACKLING SOCIAL ILLS

Jonas said the group, which has 18 active members, has also reached out to persons who have been victims of various social ills. She said counselling is being offered to persons with suicidal tendencies and even those who are involved in abusive relationships. She also conveyed that in extreme cases where the organisation’s volunteers are not sufficiently equipped, referrals are made to the Region’s Probation and Welfare Department.

The organisation is also involved in a massive sensitisation programme empowering teenagers on topical issues as well as providing advice to them through seminars and workshops.

“We are particularly working with school dropouts in getting them registered at the Essequibo Technical Institue. We want them to know that there is still a chance and the chance we are giving them is to see transformation take place,” Jonas said.

Women of Substance is also providing resources for those in need of enhanced entrepreneurial skills. This led the group to host several fund-raising activities on a regular basis to sustain and enhance their financial status. Persons from various organisations and agencies were also invited in the past by the group to provide lectures as a means of empowering women culturally, socially and financially.

HUMANITARIAN GESTURES

To date, Women of Substance has conducted several feeding programmes in the most vulnerable areas of the region with particular focus on children. Feeding programmes are held during Easter and Christmas seasons, as the organisation plays a major role in bringing smiles to the faces of their beneficiaries.

Kites are also distributed during the festive season of Easter.

Being cognisant of the fact that Information Technology has also taken our world by storm and as a people, we must evolve to meet its demands, the organisation has also recently become a haven for members of its immediate and neighbouring communities as it now houses one of the eGovernment ICT hubs within the region. Individuals can be seen flocking to the hub daily accessing the available WiFi signal.

Jonas said that currently, funding is a major challenge but with the persistent attitude of her members they are certain the tides will change for the better. She said the establishment of the hub will now provide a wider scope for women and a means through which they can be continually empowered.

The group of women provide free counselling to those in need. Persons who would like to join their movement can make contact on 592- 689-4337 for further information.