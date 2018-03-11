West Indies women swept by New Zealand

(CMC) – WEST Indies Women saved their worst performance for the final One-Day International, as they went under by 205 runs to suffer the ignominy of another whitewash on New Zealand soil here Sunday.

Asked to chase an improbable target of 311 at Hagley Oval, the Caribbean side was rolled over without so much as a whimper for a paltry 105, to suffer their third straight defeat in the series.

Captain Stafanie Taylor top-scored with 26 but was the only one to pass 20 as her side’s batting declined badly to record their second lowest ODI total in two years.

On their last tour here four years ago, Windies Women were also swept 3-0 in the one-day series, before going on to lose the five-match Twenty20 series 4-0.

Opting to field first, West Indies Women watched as the White Ferns piled up an imposing 310 for five off their 50 overs.

Suzie Bates extended her superb run of form with 89 to go past 4 000 runs in ODIs, Sophie Devine weighed in with 73 and Amy Satterthwaite, 69.

Windies struck early when Lauren Down was run out for three in the fifth over with the score on 16 but that was their last bright spot as the hosts batsmen dominated.

First, Bates and Satterthwaite came together to post 151 for the second wicket, a stand which put the advantage firmly in New Zealand’s favour.

Bates, with scores of 44 and 101 not out in the two previous ODIs, stroked six fours in a 97-ball innings while Satterthwaite faced 81 balls and also struck six fours.

Both fell in the space of 12 deliveries with just six runs added but Devine anchored a 58-run, fourth wicket stand with Katey Martin (24) before adding a further 63 with Anna Peterson (27 not out) in an unbroken sixth wicket partnership, to give the innings a strong finish.

Devine counted six fours in a busy 58-ball stay at the crease.

West Indies Women’s run chase was in crisis from as early as the third over when Kycia Knight was run out without scoring, with eight runs on the board.

Hayley Matthews followed for 11 in the seventh over at 21 for two but the visitors took hope in two small partnerships anchored by Taylor and then Deandra Dottin (15).

Taylor, with half-centuries in her two previous innings, added 21 for the third wicket with Dottin, who in turn put on 23 for the fourth wicket with Kyshona Knight (12).

Dottin’s demise in the 18th over, however, saw the last seven wickets tumble spectacularly for 40 runs.

Devine completed a solid all-round outing with three for 24 while fellow seamer Holly Huddleston picked up two for 19.

West Indies face the hosts in the first T20 International of the five-match series starting Wednesday in Tauranga.

NEW ZEALAND

*S Bates b Connell 89

L Down run out 3

A Satterthwaite run out 69

+K Martin b Dottin 24

S Devine not out 73

M Green b Dottin 3

A Peterson not out 27

Extras (b6, lb2, w11, nb3) 22

TOTAL (5 wkts, 50 overs) 310

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-167, 3-173, 4-231, 5-247.

Bowling: Connell 10-0-63-1, Dottin 10-0-58-2, Matthews 5-0-19-0, Mohammed 10-0-56-0, Fletcher 6-0-50-0, Taylor 4-0-31-0, Peters 5-0-25-0.

WEST INDIES WOMEN

H Matthews c wkp Martin b Huddleston 11

Kycia Knight run out 0

*S Taylor c Peterson b Huddleston 26

D Dottin c Peterson b Kasperek 15

Kyshona Knight c Peterson b Rowe 12

+M Aguilleira c wkp Martin b Rowe 5

B Cooper lbw b Devine 17

A Fletcher b Ebrahim 3

A Peters c & b Devine 2

A Mohammed not out 4

S Connell c wkp Martin b Devine 7

Extras (lb1, w2) 3

TOTAL (all out, 34.5 overs) 105