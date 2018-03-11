‘I wasn’t expecting a WI senior call-up’ – Paul

Guyanese all-rounder Keemo Paul has expressed surprise at being called up to the West Indies squad for the World Cup Qualifiers, which began on March 4.

The 20-year-old was called up as a replacement player for the injured Sheldon Cottrell, who was ruled out of the Caribbean side’s ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport, the Essequibian expressed his surprise but noted that this has been a life-long dream that has been finally achieved.

“I wasn’t expecting this call but when I heard about it, I got really happy. It’s a very proud moment for me because representing the West Indies in international cricket is a dream for me,” he said.

Paul shot into the limelight during West Indies’ Under-19 World Cup victory in 2016, and since then he has continued to fulfill his true potential. His last 24 months have had exciting and fulfilling performances.

Paul has 82 wickets across first-class and List A cricket, with a bowling average of 17.35 and 21.32 in the two formats respectively. He boasts an impressive bowling figure of 5 for 49 against the England Lions, which could be deemed as one of the factors for his inclusion to the Windies set-up.

Paul said yesterday that though he was surprised by the call up, he wanted to make the most of the opportunity.

“Now that I have been given the opportunity… an opportunity I always dream of, I will definitely want to grab it with both hands,” he revealed.

West Indies beat Ireland in Harare yesterday to reach the Super Six stage of the World Cup Qualifier.

The Caribbean outfit can seal the maximum four points to carry into the Super Six round when they play the Netherlands in their final Group A game on Monday.

Only two teams from the qualifiers will join the world’s top eight ODI nations at next year’s World Cup in England and Wales.