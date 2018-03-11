UDFA/Frank Watson Memorial U-15 Football…Botofago Whips Amelia’s Ward 4-0

By Joe Chapman

TYREL Lewis netted twice for Botofago as they whipped Hi Stars 4-0 in the Upper Demerara Football Association’s Frank Watson Memorial Under-15 football league championship.

The two sides clashed on Saturday at the Wisburg Secondary School ground.

Lewis netted a brace the 11th and 20th minutes as Botofago took control of the game in the first period of play. After the resumption, Adrian Samuels and Malachi Todd each netted in the 46th and 53rd minutes to ensure maximum points for the winners who are now lying second in the seven-team contest.

Earlier, the game between eagles and Amelia’s Ward was not played as Eagles United failed to show.

The competition continues on Saturday with another planned double-header. The first game will be between Milerock and Eagles while the other features Amelia’s Ward and Botofago.