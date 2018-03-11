Torpedo stages successful Mayor Holland swim meet

THE Torpedo Swim Club successfully staged its second swim meet yesterday with several winners in the various age categories.

The 40-event card which took place at the Watooka Pool was organized by the Torpedo Club’s coach, Mary Chung –Phillips and sponsored by Mayor Carwyn Holland

Since the club was formed last April, it has held two meets; the first was staged in August to launch its formation and yesterday when it promoted the activity to attract more swimmers to its fold, according to its president, Tyrone Peters.

Over thirty swimmers competed in the various events covering distances of 40 and 60 yards in the free style, breast, butterfly and back strokes.

Among those outstanding were Under 8 Boys’ Champion, Raphael Harding while the 9-10 category saw Romeno Daw emerging the champion.

For girls, it was Jumia Bremner who crossed the line first.

The 11-12 champions were Devon Spencer and Annalisa Davis. The 13-14 champion was Jasmine Thom, while the 15-17 champions were Fitzroy Thom and Nicola Balman. In the Open races, Nikita Fiedtkou, Damian Spencer and Maureen Johnson were the champions.