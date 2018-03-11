Sparta Boss, Back Circle advance to Corona KO round

SPARTA Boss and Back Circle are among the sixteen teams that have made it to the knock-out round of the Corona Futsal Tournament following the conclusion of the round-robin phase Saturday evening.

The other teams that made the cut are Alpha Warriors and Show Stoppers (Group A), Tiger Bay (Group B), Future Stars and Old School Ballers (Group C), West Front Road and Albouystown (Group D), Bent Street and California Square (Group E) and Leopold Street (Group F).

The four best third-placed teams were Mocha (Group B), Xtreme Campbellville (Group C), Sophia (Group D) and Alexander Village (Group F).

In the last round of matches at the National Gymnasium, Show Stoppers set the tone for the night with an 11-9 goal-fest win against Kingston. Dexroy Adams had goals in the 7th, 10th, 11th, 12th and 17th minutes. He was supported by Jermaine Samuels’ hat-trick (4th, 8th, 18th), Damien Williams’ brace (2nd and 14th) and a lone strike from Delroy Jordan (3rd). Kingston had a pair of hat-tricks from Olson Lewis (38seconds, 9th and 19th mins) and Collin Clarke (12th, 14th and 20th), coupled with a brace from Simon Emanuel (8th and 13th) and Nigel Denny (15th).

California Square were also winners on the night, defeating Channel 9 Warriors 6-3, thanks to Dillon Kelly (3rd, 4th and 10th), David George (4th and 16th) and Mashack Barratt (8th). Travil Alexander (7th and 11th) and Junior Thorne (9th) were on target for the losers.

Leopold Street beat Broad Street 3-2 in the third game of the night. Okeni Fraser (1st), Darren Benjamin (4th) and Omallo Williams (18th) were the goal scorers for Leopold Street with Daniel Ross (16th) and Shawn Muhammad (14th) on the cards for Broad Street.

A two-goal stalemate occurred between Albouystown and Sophia, with Desmond cotton (3rd) and Dwayne Lowe (14th) scoring for the former and Moses Gittens (1st and 12th) scoring for the latter.

Bent Street beat North East 7-3 thanks to Job Caesar’s hat-trick (4th, 13th and 14th), Purnell Shultz (1st and 3rd) and Andrew Murray and Kelsey Benjamin in the 8th and 18th respectively. Keifer Brandt (9th), Shakiel Browne (3rd) and Carl Tudor (1st) were on target for the losers.

In the final game of the night, West Front Road beat YMCA 9-2 with braces from Jamal Pedro (9th and 15th), Randolph Wagner (6th and 16th), Collin Nelson (8th and 15th) and Joshua Brown (1st and 14th) and Hubert Pedro’s lone strike in the 5th. YMCA had Frank Crandon and Randy Roberts scoring in the 4th and 11th respectively. (Stephan Sookram)