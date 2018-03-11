Milo U-18 Schools Football tournament…Christianburg booted out by Pure Masters

IN an upset game under the setting Sunday sun, Linden’s Christianburg/Wismar were booted from this year’s Milo Schools Football competition.

After being deadlocked at the end of regulation and then extra time in the second match of the day at the Ministry of Education Ground, the game went to penalties, which the Linden side lost 3-4 to Pure Masters.

Omar Brentley had earlier given the Linden-based side the lead in the 41st minute but Ravon Bailey’s 69th minute strike brought Pure Masters level again before the penalties played decider.

In the earlier game, Buxton Youth Developers trounced Vergenoegen 6-1 with Chris Smith scoring for the losers. Buxton was spearheaded by Shamar Scott (4th, 54th, 74th and 83rd), Shamar Singh (41st) and Teshawn Gordon (87th).

In the day’s final game, Morgan’s Learning Center disposed of St Roses 7-0. Darien Dickson (8th and 11th) led the scoring for the winners with single strikes from Malcom Miggins (89th), Koby Durant (16th), Nixon Richardson (43rd), Ryan Dowding (72nd) and Kellon Blue (67th)

In Saturday’s fixtures, Annandale ousted Uitvlugt 2-1 thanks to goals from Trevor fiffee (14th) and Troni Semple (87th) while

Uitvlugt had Jonathan Leitch (19th) on target.

Sir Leon Lessons also found their stride with a 7-0 win over Friendship, thanks to Lennox Young (3rd, 10th, 45th and 48th), Ryan Ramsey (16th and 65th) and Julian Bamfield (74th).

Masters Academy also advanced 4-1 over Bishops’ High with Isaiah McPherson (1st), Tyrone Khan (5th and 78th) and Calvin Peters (20th) all on target. Daren Chan (17th) scored for the losers.