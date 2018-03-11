Mash 2018 hailed as resounding success

MORE than 100 trophies were on Friday evening presented to winners of competitions in various categories, when the Ministry of the Presidency – Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport, held its Mashramani 2018 Prize Giving Ceremony and Launch of Mashramani 2019. The venue was the National Cultural Centre on Homestretch Avenue.

Characterized by glamour, glitz and glitter, the ceremony was a spectacular event at which the audience was regaled with the showcasing of individual masterpieces by prize winners; the likes of Dexter Copeland, Junior Soca Monarch; Chaitsingh Mohanlall, Chutney Monarch; and Jovinski Thorne, Junior Calypso Monarch, along with the generation of thrilling silver sounds – a steel band performance by the winning pan duet.

Adult Soca Monarch, Brandon Harding, was at his best with his piece. Meanwhile, Adult Calypso Monarch, Onika Joseph ‘brought the house down’ and had the audience on its toes, as she powerfully and convincingly belted out the lyrics of her winning entry, “Woman is Boss!”

Among the distinguished team combining their efforts and energies to make the event the fantastic success it was, were Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr George Norton; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, Ms. Melissa Tucker; Director of Culture, Ms. Tamika Boatswain; Director of Youth, Ms. Melissa Carmichael; Director of Sport, Mr. Christopher Jones; Coordinator of Culture, Mr. Andrew Tyndall; Director of National Events, Lt .Colonel Colin Henry, and senior staff of the Ministry of Education, as well as members of the central committee and entities that offered sponsorship.

Minister Norton and other members of the officiating team showered kudos on organizers, sponsors, musicians, participating families, revellers, members and the diaspora who had come home for Mash 2018 and for their involvement, at whatever level, in making Mash 2018 the resounding success it was.

Minister Norton extended sincere congratulations to all present and asked that they give themselves a round of applause…. “You’ve all played your part in making Mashramani 2018 one of the best you have ever had … and this is because of what we have in the public. You heard it on the radios; you read about it in the newspapers; saw it on the television. Indeed, Mashramani 2018 surpassed our expectations,” Dr. Norton said, with a sense of pride.

The Minister said that even though being a Minister with responsibility for Social Cohesion and ultimately Mashramani was a new responsibility for him, he has truly enjoyed it. To this end the Minister thanked all those who gave their support and worked towards making Mash 2018 the resounding success it was.

Minister Norton recalled and acknowledged all contributions made at the level of the central committee and other levels, as well as those who participated in events or otherwise.

The Director of Sport, in light of the overwhelming response to Mash 2018 from the masses of Guyanese and the diaspora, what resonated everywhere was that “Mash is Back and 2018 was it!” Jones said also that it was the consensus that ‘Mash 2018’ will linger in our hearts as “something to talk about.”

Meanwhile, this year’s Mashramani Coordinator was Mr. Andrew Tyndall of the Ministry of Culture, who, according to Mr. Christopher Jones has been with the Department of Culture for approximately 11 years, is well rooted and grounded in Mashramani activities. Against this backdrop, in 2018, the Hon. Minister Norton , recognizing his potential appointed him the 2018 Mashramani Coordinator.

Tyndall, acknowledging the success Mashramani 2018 was, said that it was a product of hard work and national unity. He recalled calling on all Guyanese to take up ownership of the festival and reiterated that Mashramani and our status as a Republic are judged in terms of who we are. He added that the only way we are going to continue to build on structures that we already have in place, and to improve on previous years, is by putting our national pride at the forefront.

He said that the coordinating team which included the Minister; Permanent Secretary; Director of Culture and a team of experts, while working with some constraints related to taking Mash to various regions, was nonetheless able to realize this dream and do so successfully. There was generally more colour and glitter to this year’s Mashramani, Tyndall said, as he congratulated the costume designers for a good job done.

“Overall we saw a successful Mashramani where we took Mash to various parts of the country and the response from the general public was great,” said Tyndall. He added that there was an outstanding response from community leaders, regional administrators, private contractors, all of whom worked tirelessly in all regions to ensure Mash 2018 was a success.

Tyndall closed with expression of gratitude on behalf of the management and staff of the Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport and sponsors Republic Bank; Banks DIH; Ansa Mc Al and Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI), to the competitors who competed in every competition for their part in making Mash 2018 great.

“To those present who are winners in various competitions … whether you collect a prize here tonight or not, [remember], just to be participating in Mash 2018 says that you are a winner because you chose to put Guyana first,” the Mashramani Coordinator reassured the competitors.