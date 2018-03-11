Good Hope fire leaves five homeless

HARDAI “Chandani” Latchman and her family were left homeless after a fire gutted their home at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Saturday.

Latchman, who provides for her entire family, arrived home to a flattened structure that was still engulfed in flames.

The once one storey wooden house was destroyed within minutes after the fire started around 2:00pm.

The owner of the house was at work when the fire started but her grandson, his wife and their baby were home.

Latchman’s husband, Arjune (only name given) is believed to have started a “bush fire” which spread to the house because of how close it was.

The victims’ neighbours said the man usually burns garbage close to the house and he might have left the burning heap unattended this time.

Latchman said she did several jobs to sustain the household on a daily basis.

The woman said she inherited the house from her parents and has been living there for just over 20 years.

“We ain’t got anywhere to go… I don’t know what to do, all my hard work and everything gone,” she lamented.

Neighbours had agreed to accommodate her for a few days but Latchman is calling on the relevant authorities to provide some assistance so that she could put things back together.