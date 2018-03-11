Foreign investors flock Linden

— mayor says business in the town on the upswing

OVER the past months, Linden has seen an influx in foreign businesses and investments, most noticeable among them being several Chinese businesses.

This is indeed positive and according to Mayor of Linden Carwyn Holland, it reflects growth in the economy and indicates that Linden is in an upward swing.

“People are seeing business in Linden as positive for them to invest and for them to be a part of and that is a good thing,” he said.

Moving from a time when Linden was considered a place lacking jobs and investment, Lindeners can now be proud to say that their once-labelled gloomy town is now attracting investors and entrepreneurs which will create a ripple effect on the economy.

This includes the provision of jobs, the availability of more services and the circulation of more money in the town.

In addition to four supermarkets, Linden has also seen the establishment of a new gas station, an insurance company and an international restaurant, among others. These businesses can now cushion the town’s main employer, the bauxite company and aid in the provision of jobs for youths there.

Veteran businessman Hilton Lyle, who has just opened a restaurant and bar in Linden, said he has studied Linden’s economy and decided to invest in areas where there is a great demand.

He is urging other entrepreneurs to do likewise. In addition to the restaurant, Lyle also owns an auto spares store and a motor cycle store.

“I am a businessman, I always look at the area and see the needs of the people and to cater for their needs and you would not fail,” he said.

MUCH ADVANTAGE

While speaking to some entrepreneurs in Linden on Wednesday, several factors were discussed in which foreign investors can evaluate which will encourage them to set up shop in Linden.

These include Linden’s strategic location, since it gives access to six other regions and is the gateway to the interior. There is also a skilled, qualified and a capable work force that is eagerly awaiting employment.

There is available land located in all parts of the town waiting to be developed and Linden is the only town with subsidised electricity, which will cut costs for energy.

UP THE GAME

Outgoing Mayor Holland said that while there is an influx in foreign businesses, he is encouraging locals to up their game and become more competitive, since it was noted that Linden businesses are closing shop to rent out their business spaces to outsiders.

“What we can do is look at the market and one of the things that I am looking to do is to start a Linden economic group, which will look at these very issues to see how we can provide balance for the community,” he added.

This, he said, is necessary with construction of the Linden to Lethem road, which will bring much economic attention to Linden.

“We cannot allow outsiders to reap the benefits of Linden, so this is why our locals need to step up their game at this time.”

While President of the Linden Chamber of Commerce Victor Fernandes was not available for a comment on Wednesday, he had mentioned similar concerns to the Guyana Chronicle and explained that the chambers noted several local businesses that have shut shop and are therefore urging local entrepreneurs to take advantage of the services offered by the chambers to aid local entrepreneurs in the process of establishing and sustaining their businesses.