First Pre-CARIFTA Games camp completed

THE first pre-CARIFTA Games weekend camp for the athletes who have made the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) qualifying standards was completed yesterday at the National

Track and Field Centre (NTFC), Leonora.

Fifteen of the 18-member squad is locally based and they all took part in the camp where they worked along with various coaches in their respective events.

Among the athletes who took part in the camp were Daniel Williams, Chantoba Bright, Deshanna Skeete, Shaquka Tyrell, Princess Brown, Anthony Williams, Tremaine Brown, Jermaine Simmons, Murphy Nash, Tortque Boyce, Kenisha Phillips, Cordell Charles, Joanna Archer, Kissana Glenn and Kezra Murray.

The trio of Onassha Rogers, Avon Samuels and Claudrice McKoy are overseas-based and competing at the US National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) level with their respective colleges.

McKoy was third in the 1500 metres (4:50.88) at last year’s CARIFTA Games, and, along with both Samuels and Rogers, has been one of the top performers at her collegiate level. The aforementioned athletes have all had several top-of-the-podium finishes this season for Monroe College and are still arguably the best Guyana has to offer in their respective track events.

The CARIFTA bound athletes will compete against Guyana’s senior athletes next weekend as they hope to be as well prepared as possible for the meet in the Bahamas.

The team will depart the ‘Land of Many Waters’ on March 28 or 29. The front-runners of the campaign will be Daniel Williams, Chantoba Bright, Claudrice McKoy, Onassha Rogers and Avon Samuels.