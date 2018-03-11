Bowlers set up title for Demerara

– Berbice whip Essequibo by 125 runs.

DEMERARA made light work of the National Select Under-15 team to win yesterday’s final round of the GCB’s Inter-county Under-17 tournament by 9-wickets at the Georgetown Cricket Club ground.

With the win, Demerara played unbeaten throughout the tournament to claim this year’s title. Yesterday’s victory was first set up by the bowlers, who combined to bowl the Under-15’s out for 114 in 46.5 overs.

Put in to bat, the Under-15’s had a tough start against some tidy pace bowling, before the spinners took total control of the innings.

Their inability to rotate the strike and a failure to stitch together a meaningful partnership proved their undoing.

Leg-spinner and Man-of-the-Match, Niron Bissu (3-9), Andre Seepersaud (2-11) and Andrew Samaroo (2-22), were the chief destroyers after medium pacer, Sachin Singh bowled opener Tomanni Caesar for five, which started the batting collapse as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Safie Shazad (20), Mavendra Dindyal (17) and Ajay Gainda (14), were the main scorers for the Under-15’s.

In reply, Singh stroked 56. Yeudisteer Persaud and Navindar Persaud contributed 14 and 27 respectively to the winning total.

In the other game, Berbice whipped Essequibo by 125 runs. Batting first, Berbice scored 227- 6 off their allotted 50 overs. Seon Glasgow made 59, which included five fours and one six. He was support by Nigel Deodat and Jevon Shultz, with 54 and 58 respectively.

In reply, Essequibo failed to reach the target, as they were bowled out for 102 in 45 overs. Sheldon Charles top scored with 43.

Bowling for Berbice, Jevon Schultz grabbed 3-13 while Abdul Ramsammy and Nigel Deodatt claimed 2 wickets a piece. Jevon Schultz was awarded Man-of-the-match for his 54 not out and three wickets.

Glasgow was named the Most Valuable Player in the tournament.