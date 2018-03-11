Ambrose, Eastman cop top honours in weekend’s cycling double-header

HAMZAH Eastman and Alanzo Ambrose were the winners during the weekend’s cycling meets; first Eastman blew away the field to take the 12th Diamond Mineral Water feature Schoolboys and Invitational 35-lap race, while Ambrose grabbed a win in the 21st Cheddi Jagan Memorial road race in Berbice.

Ambrose finished first from a field of Guyana’s top cyclist in a time of two hours 11 minutes five seconds to win his first race of the year, a 55-miler.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) athlete held off tough competition from Team Cocos Jamual John who had to settle for second place this time around. The other top six places went to Andre “Padlock” Greene (third), Paul DeNobrega (fourth), Andrew Hicks (fifth) and Christopher “Chicken Legs” Griffith in sixth.

The riders departed from in front of Freedom House in New Amsterdam, Berbice, then headed to Number 55 Village in the Corentyne and returned to Port Mourant for the finish.

Meanwhile, on Saturday at the inner circuit of the National Park, Eastman finished with a blazing time of one hour, 16 minutes and 39 seconds.

Last year’s winner, Romello Crawford finished a distant second with Paul DeNobrega coming in behind for third place.

Walter Grant-Stuart, Deeraj Garbarran and Junior Niles followed close behind to fill out the top six rewarding spots.

Meanwhile, other winners yesterday included Jonathan Ramsuchit (BMX Boys and Girls 12-14), Junior Niles (Veterans U-50), Kennard Lovell (Veterans O-50), Adelie Hodge (Juveniles), Jared Barrington (BMX 6-9), Jaheim Henry (BMX 9-12) and Marvin Knight (BMX 12-14).