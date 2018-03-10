Region Two REO defends himself against PAC’s audit queries

… says capital projects funded by current savings contributed to the overall development of Region Two

By Indrawattie Natram

REGION Two Regional Executive Officer, Rupert Hopkinson, is maintaining that he can justify every dollar that was spent recently by the Region Two administration to execute emergency projects. Hopkinson came in for much criticism ever since the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) unearthed that he used savings from the Region’s Current Budget to execute projects.

Hopkinson is, however, contending that he can justify same at any forum that the money that was spent was done in the best interest of the people of Region Two. During an interview, conducted with the REO, he said that currently the PAC has launched an investigation into the six projects that were executed.

The projects included the construction of a bus shed at Dartmouth, construction of the Anna Regina health centre, construction of a fence at Unity Park – Phase 1, construction of a fence at Unity Park – Phase 2, construction of sitting area at Cotton Field and landing at Liberty, Pomeroon. The auditors from the PAC had visited the region recently to take a closer look at the projects in question.

The REO is maintaining that all six projects that were completed were executed through ‘savings’ and that they were emergency works that were requested by various heads of programmes within the Regional Administration.

“While we are not disputing that the use of current allocations to fund capital projects would normally be in contravention of standard policy, we would like to state that all six projects under review were (executed) to deal with emergency situations. This decision was made after direct involvement and agreement of the respective heads of programmes, following their own justifications,” Hopkinson said.

In addition, he said all funds were taken from the Region’s 2017 savings of $250,000,000 after all budgeted projects – capital and current – would have been completed.

Hopkinson said he was pleased to advise the Public Accounts Committee that the Region’s 2017 savings which facilitated the emergency projects in question were made possible through responsible spending and prudent management controls by the Regional Administration.

“Our research found that in the past, such savings were never realised because of unrealistic but deliberate estimates for requirements, such as fuel, maintenance, dietary, purchasing of materials/supplies etc.,” he further stated.

The REO said that any contravention of government policy was not intentional and that the projects aimed at improving the lives of thousands of Essequibians.

“While we are apologetic about the perceived infraction we are happy that the Region’s actions benefited thousands of residents, and the accomplishment of the implementation of some 70 additional projects that were budgeted was in fact history-making,” Hopkinson said.

The REO is maintaining that the funds spent immensely benefited the residents of the Region and at the same time contributed to the Region’s overall development. He pledged to work with all stakeholders despite the many challenges.