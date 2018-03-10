Cutlass-wielding man threatens Brothers villagers – court hears

TRAVIS Durette of Brothers Village, East Bank Berbice, denied that he had fellow villagers fleeing for their lives after he had threatened them with a cutlass.

The incident occurred in his home village on March 6 last, after Alana Skinner and Aklia Saroop, both herdswomen, were in search of their missing goats.

The women ventured onto the government reserve, in the vicinity of the Berbice River, where they saw their animals,but were prevented from getting closer as the area was fenced by the defendant.

However, as they attempted to free the animals, the defendant allegedly picked up his cutlass and threatened to chop off their heads.

The fleeing women reported the incident to ranks at the nearby Sisters Police Station, who subsequently arrested Durette.

During his appearance at the New Amsterdam Court before Senior Magistrate Mr Alex Moore, the defendant pleaded not guilty to two charges of threatening behaviour.

However, due to his apparent mental challenges, an evaluation was ordered, prior to him being remanded to prison until March 29 for report.