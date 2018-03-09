No bail for Coen Jackson

FORMER Bishops’ High School teacher, Coen Jackson was on Thursday charged and remanded to prison for engaging in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16 while being in a position of trust.

Jackson, 39, of Durban Street, Lodge, was dressed casually in a blue shirt and pants when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

The offence allegedly took place at Durban Street, Lodge, between December 2010 and May 2011. He was remanded to prison until March 15.

?Jackson is being represented by attorney-at-Law Sanjeev Datadin and Siand Dhurjon.

The former Bishops’ High School Business and Economics teacher stands accused of sexual predation of school-aged girls. He was arrested when the matter first came to light but was later released. Jackson has always denied the allegations levelled against him, but admitted to having two relationships with former students of the senior secondary school.

The matter was brought to the fore by Cultural Policy Adviser, Ruel Johnson, who penned a letter to the Ministry of Education about Jackson’s alleged behaviour which resulted in an investigation. Several persons have reportedly given statements which indicate that they are victims of Jackson’s sexual grooming.

The matter was investigated at the level of the Ministry of Education and the Childcare and Protection Agency (C&PA) and was handed over to the police. The Ministry of Education had also found that headteacher of the school, Winifred Ellis’s chiding of the female students on the matter was out of place and recommended that she be reprimanded.