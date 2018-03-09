Honouring our women

FORMER Bishops’ High School teacher, Coen Jackson was on Thursday charged and remanded to prison for engaging in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16 while being in a position of...
Third suspect charged for raid on Canje ranch
A third person has been charged in connection with a robbery under arms offence committed at a cattle ranch, at Potoko Creek, Canje River, where a flock of sheep and articles, valued $1,375,000, were...
Young mother granted bail on narco trafficking charge
THE mother of a six-month-old baby appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on a charge of trafficking in narcotics.
It is alleged that on March 7 at Independence Boulevard, La Penitence,...
‘Satan’ not guilty of beauty queen’s murder
…14-year-old brutally strangled and dumped alive in canal
MAGISTRATE Peter Hugh, presiding at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, discharged Alvin Reid, called ‘Satan,’ for the...
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has resigned, parliament speaker Jacob Mudenda has said.
A letter from Mr Mugabe said that the decision was voluntary and that he had made it to allow a smooth...
AG: CJ ruling vindicates President’s decision on GECOM chair
…Gaskin signals intention to appeal
ATTORNEY General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams SC said the Chief Justice ruling on the Guyana Elections Commission chairmanship issue has upheld...
Arjoon to be compensated for wrongful dismissal
AFTER more than six years of legal battle, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of New Building Society (NBS), Maurice Arjoon will be compensated by the state-owned agency for wrongful dismissal by...
PAC hears about missing $14M in vouchers
APPROXIMATELY $14M in vouchers are still to be accounted for by the Ministry of Indigenous People's Affairs while millions of dollars in equipment were procured without any evidence that contractual...
