–First Lady urges women, as dreams do have a way of coming true

WOMEN of all races, beliefs and professions were empowered and rejuvenated for the journey still ahead at the ‘I am Woman’ programme and cultural event put on by the Ministry of Social Protection Gender Affairs Bureau last evening.

The event, which marked International Women’s Day, observed annually on March 8, was held at the Parc Rayne Inn which opened its doors to scores of women and even a few men.

The programme saw in attendance a number of prominent women such as Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally; Minister of Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes; Mayor of Georgetown, Patricia Chase-Green; and Canadian High Commissioner, Lilian Chatterjee.

In her feature address, First Lady, Sandra Granger presented a series of eye-opening facts about how women can contribute to the family, the community and the economy, stating that transformation begins with education and empowerment.

Among those suggestions were a wider level of activism in the urban, rural and hinterland communities; putting the spotlight on women activists; collaborate for the development of a holistic approach to issues and one voice in advocacy as some of the strategies to implement to accompany this transformation.

“Our activists across the country must encourage and train our women and girls to become involved in decision making at the community, neighbourhood, regional and national levels,” she said, adding:

“Our women and girl children must dream big dreams, as through the joint efforts of women across this land, they can and will make those dreams a reality.”

STRENGTH OF A WOMAN

Beginning with the age-old adage that women are capable of carrying the weight of the whole world, Minister Ally said that life in rural settings should not lead to a lack of access to basic resources, and that being born a girl should not lead to a life of inequality.

Having said that, she announced that the Ministry has formulated a National Gender and Social Inclusion Policy to be implemented this year, which will mainstream gender issues into all sectors of society in order to eliminate negative economic, social and cultural practices that impede equality and equity.

According to World Population Fund (UNFPA)’s Mr Adler Bynoe, the day’s observance is about unity, celebration, reflection, advocacy and actions, knowing that despite the present challenges, works are still on-going to eradicate them.

In closing, he renewed the UNFPA’s commitment to the cause, encouraging other organisations to do likewise in the interest of addressing the many different inequalities that keep women from realising their rights and ambitions.

The audience was visibly enthralled by the cultural segment produced, written and directed by Press Officer for President David Granger, Ms Lloyda Garrett entitled, ‘I am Woman’, which featured a grand, seamless display of unity and strength.

CULTURAL PRESENTATIONS

First, a spoken-word piece came from the talented former Miss Guyana World, Nuriyyih Gerrard, followed by a group of dancers displaying the different cultures in Guyana and an uplifting message in song from gospel artiste, Cherlyn Maloney.

What really brought the crowd of mostly women to its feet were dramatic presentations from a choral group depicting the struggles of Guyanese women and their continued perseverance, as well as an energetic performance from Calypso Monarch, Onikha Joseph.

The occasion was also used to launch the Directory of Women’s Organisations compiled by former head of the National Resource and Documentation Centre of the Ministry of Social Protection, Mrs. Yvonne Stephenson.

The directory lists as many as 325 organisations which work to give their service in assistance to the development of women and a copy was presented to the First Lady and several other persons in attendance.