Remand prisoner bolts from Suddie Police Station lock-ups

POLICE are investigating the circumstances which led to the escape of a prisoner on remand at the Suddie Police Station, Essequibo Coast, Wednesday.

According to reports, the prison escapee, Leon Price, 24, of Onderneeming Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast, escaped from the Police Station lock-ups between 04:00hrs and 05:15hrs on Wednesday. Price was remanded to prison after being charged with simple larceny and three other offences. He was required to make another court appearance on Wednesday at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.

Police said stringent efforts are being made to recapture the prisoner.