Charge recommended against Coen Jackson

THE Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended that charges be laid against a former Bishop’s High School teacher on the allegation that he had sexual activity with a child by abusing a position of trust.

Public Relations Officer attached to the office of the DPP, Liz Rahaman, on Wednesday confirmed to the Guyana Chronicle that the DPP has completed the file on Coen Jackson and as such, legal advice has been given to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for him to be charged.

According to Rahaman, the DPP recommended that the charge of sexual activity with a child under age 16 by abusing a position of trust be instituted against Jackson.

The former Bishop’s High School Business and Economics teacher stands accused of sexual predation of school-aged girls. He was arrested when the mater first came to light and later released. Jackson has always denied the allegations levelled against him, but admitted to having two relationships with former students of the senior secondary school.

The matter was brought to the fore by Cultural Policy Adviser, Ruel Johnson, who penned a letter to the Ministry of Education about Jackson’s alleged behaviour, which resulted in an investigation. Several persons have reportedly given statements which indicate that they are victims of Jackson’s sexual grooming.

The matter was investigated at the level of the Ministry of Education and the Childcare and Protection Agency (C&PA) and was handed over to the police. The Ministry of Education had also found that head teacher of the school, Winifred Ellis’s chiding of the female students on the matter was out of place and recommended that she be reprimanded.