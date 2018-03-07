Several displaced by Pike Street fire

An early morning fire at Pike Street , Kitty has left several families contemplating their next move.

The origin of the fire is still being determined by fire officials as there were several conflicting reports of where it may have started.

No one sustained any injury and several government officials , including Minister of State , Joseph Harmon , Minister of Social Protection , Amna Ally and Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources , Simona Broomes have visited the scene to offer support of the victims of the inferno. (Adrian Narine photos)